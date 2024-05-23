Myers went 3 for 4 and TCU registered 14 hits in a 9-4 win over Kansas State in the Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sam Myers went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Kurtis Byrne also had three of TCU’s…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sam Myers went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Kurtis Byrne also had three of TCU’s 14 hits and the ninth-seeded Horned Frogs beat No. 6 seed Kansas State 9-4 on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.

TCU (33-20) continues in the consolation bracket with a game on Friday. Kansas State (32-24) has been eliminated from the tournament.

Myers led off the game with a double and scored on Logan Maxwell’s sacrifice fly following a 12-pitch at-bat. TCU added an RBI single on three straight at-bats in the second, capped by Myers’ hit for a 4-0 lead.

The Horned Frogs loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth to force Kansas State to go to the bullpen. Myers capitalized with a shot up the middle to score two for a 6-0 lead.

Kansas State scored three in the sixth to cut it to 7-4, but TCU got a run back in the seventh on Brody Green’s second RBI single of the game.

Ben Abeldt (3-0) threw 85 pitches in five innings, while striking out nine — to set career highs in all three categories. Louis Rodriguez pitched the final 3 2/3 innings without allowing a run to earn his second save of the season.

Kansas State starter Jackson Wentworth (4-5) took the loss after allowing six runs in three innings.

