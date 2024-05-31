Mets take on the Diamondbacks after Lindor’s 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (23-33, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (23-33, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.69 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (2-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -114, Diamondbacks -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Francisco Lindor had four hits on Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

New York is 23-33 overall and 12-19 at home. Mets pitchers have a collective 4.09 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Arizona is 25-31 overall and 12-16 in road games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindor has 12 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .225 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 10-for-30 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .264 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 10-for-37 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .213 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Pete Alonso: day-to-day (hand), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: day-to-day (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.