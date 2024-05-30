Mets host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home slide

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-30, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (22-33, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-30, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (22-33, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (5-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Mets: Christian Scott (0-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -120, Mets +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets aim to break their three-game home losing streak with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

New York has an 11-19 record at home and a 22-33 record overall. The Mets are 10-24 in games when they have given up a home run.

Arizona has gone 12-15 on the road and 25-30 overall. The Diamondbacks have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .382.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 9-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has a .266 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has eight doubles and 10 home runs. Joc Pederson is 12-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Pete Alonso: day-to-day (hand), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.