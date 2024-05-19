Marlins take on the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (20-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (15-32, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Sunday,…

New York Mets (20-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (15-32, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Marlins: Sixto Sanchez (0-1, 5.96 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -149, Marlins +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the New York Mets.

Miami has an 8-17 record in home games and a 15-32 record overall. The Marlins are 2-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has a 10-11 record on the road and a 20-25 record overall. The Mets have hit 43 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has six doubles and six home runs for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 10-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte leads the Mets with a .266 batting average, and has seven doubles, four home runs, 11 walks and 16 RBI. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.