BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Peña, Houston, .333; Perez, Kansas City, .323; Rutschman, Baltimore, .314; Altuve, Houston, .312; Soto, New York, .310; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .302; Westburg, Baltimore, .301; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .300; Witt, Kansas City, .293.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 39; Semien, Texas, 33; Henderson, Baltimore, 30; Greene, Detroit, 29; Soto, New York, 29; K.Tucker, Houston, 29; Altuve, Houston, 28; Kwan, Cleveland, 28; Volpe, New York, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; A.García, Texas, 34; Soto, New York, 34; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 33; Perez, Kansas City, 33; Jeffers, Minnesota, 31; Semien, Texas, 31; K.Tucker, Houston, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Rooker, Oakland, 28; Westburg, Baltimore, 28.

HITS_Peña, Houston, 55; Altuve, Houston, 54; Rutschman, Baltimore, 53; Semien, Texas, 53; Soto, New York, 52; Witt, Kansas City, 51; Perez, Kansas City, 50; Kwan, Cleveland, 47; Ja.Duran, Boston, 46; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 46; Volpe, New York, 46.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 13; Torkelson, Detroit, 13; Jeffers, Minnesota, 12; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 12; Bleday, Oakland, 11; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Sheets, Chicago, 11; J.Smith, Texas, 11; Witt, Kansas City, 11.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 5; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_K.Tucker, Houston, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 12; Henderson, Baltimore, 12; Judge, New York, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 10; O’Neill, Boston, 10; Jeffers, Minnesota, 10; Raleigh, Seattle, 10; A.García, Texas, 10.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 17; Witt, Kansas City, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 11; Garcia, Kansas City, 10; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 9; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Volpe, New York, 8; 6 tied at 7.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 6-1; Skubal, Detroit, 5-0; Fedde, Chicago, 4-0; R.Blanco, Houston, 4-0; Gil, New York, 4-1; Ober, Minnesota, 4-1; Schmidt, New York, 4-1; Irvin, Baltimore, 4-1; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Bello, Boston, 4-1; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 4-1.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.66; Skubal, Detroit, 2.02; Gray, Texas, 2.08; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.09; Olson, Detroit, 2.09; Houck, Boston, 2.17; K.Crawford, Boston, 2.24; Gil, New York, 2.51; Fedde, Chicago, 2.60; Kikuchi, Toronto, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 70; Castillo, Seattle, 64; Flaherty, Detroit, 63; Gilbert, Seattle, 61; Skubal, Detroit, 60; López, Minnesota, 58; Houck, Boston, 57; Ragans, Kansas City, 57; Detmers, Los Angeles, 56; Kikuchi, Toronto, 55.

