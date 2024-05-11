AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Peña, Houston, .345; Perez, Kansas City, .321; Altuve, Houston, .317; Soto, New York, .316; Witt,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Peña, Houston, .345; Perez, Kansas City, .321; Altuve, Houston, .317; Soto, New York, .316; Witt, Kansas City, .310; Rutschman, Baltimore, .306; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .301; Westburg, Baltimore, .301; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .299.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 36; Semien, Texas, 31; Henderson, Baltimore, 30; Greene, Detroit, 29; Kwan, Cleveland, 28; K.Tucker, Houston, 27; Volpe, New York, 27; Altuve, Houston, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Soto, New York, 26.

RBI_Soto, New York, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Perez, Kansas City, 32; Jeffers, Minnesota, 30; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 30; A.García, Texas, 30; Semien, Texas, 29; Henderson, Baltimore, 27; Heim, Texas, 26; Westburg, Baltimore, 26; K.Tucker, Houston, 26.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 51; Peña, Houston, 51; Semien, Texas, 49; Soto, New York, 49; Rutschman, Baltimore, 48; Witt, Kansas City, 48; Kwan, Cleveland, 47; Perez, Kansas City, 44; Ja.Duran, Boston, 43; Henderson, Baltimore, 42; Volpe, New York, 42.

DOUBLES_Torkelson, Detroit, 13; Jeffers, Minnesota, 12; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 12; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 11; Sheets, Chicago, 11; J.Smith, Texas, 11; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Bleday, Oakland, 10; Castro, Minnesota, 10; Judge, New York, 10.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 5; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_K.Tucker, Houston, 12; Henderson, Baltimore, 12; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 9; O’Neill, Boston, 9; Langeliers, Oakland, 9; Raleigh, Seattle, 9; Jeffers, Minnesota, 9; Greene, Detroit, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Soto, New York, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 15; Witt, Kansas City, 13; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 10; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 9; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Garcia, Kansas City, 8; Volpe, New York, 8; Adell, Los Angeles, 7; Altuve, Houston, 7.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 5-0; Lugo, Kansas City, 5-1; R.Blanco, Houston, 4-0; Schmidt, New York, 4-1; Irvin, Baltimore, 4-1; Paddack, Minnesota, 4-1; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 4-1; López, Minnesota, 4-2; Berríos, Toronto, 4-3.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.74; K.Crawford, Boston, 1.75; Skubal, Detroit, 2.02; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.23; Houck, Boston, 2.24; Gray, Texas, 2.37; Singer, Kansas City, 2.37; Olson, Detroit, 2.52; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.61; B.Miller, Seattle, 2.61.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 64; Skubal, Detroit, 60; Castillo, Seattle, 56; Flaherty, Detroit, 56; López, Minnesota, 55; Gilbert, Seattle, 54; Ragans, Kansas City, 54; Ryan, Minnesota, 53; Cortes, New York, 51; Houck, Boston, 50.

