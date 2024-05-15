Ludvig Aberg aims to build on his Masters runner-up finish by winning 1st major at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ludwig Aberg is everything but wide-eyed as he soaks it all in before his PGA Championship…

Judging from how impressively he has navigated his first year on the PGA Tour, nothing seems to faze him.

The 24-year-old from Sweden is just over a month removed from his major championship debut, a runner-up to Scottie Scheffler in the Masters, hanging tough throughout the final round before finishing four strokes back.

Aberg will open golf’s second major of the year ranked sixth in the world. Having already won on the European tour that made him an easy pick for the Ryder Cup, he now seeks to add a second PGA Tour title after winning the RSM Classic at the end of last season. Aberg tied the tour’s 72-hole record of 253 with a stunning 61-61 weekend.

No matter how easy Aberg can make it look, he notes that it has been anything but simple as he sorts through everything required.

“Obviously, I’m still doing a lot of firsts when I’m playing these tournaments,” Aberg said Wednesday before heading out for practice. “This week is my first PGA Championship and only my second major, so I’m dealing with all these things that first-timers do.

“I try to focus on the golf. At the end of the day, it’s what I’ve been wanting to do since I was a little boy and I love doing it.”

Aberg’s current task is working through a knee injury that forced him to sit out last week’s Wells Fargo Championship. He said it was precautionary and his knee is fine, but he will wear a brace just to be safe.

“It’s nothing that’s bothering me and I’m focusing on golf,” Aberg added.

He appeared OK while practicing on the range and working on his short game before hitting Valhalla’s hilly terrain one last time in preparation for another moment on a big stage.

It has come in quick order for Aberg since turning pro last June following a stellar college career at Texas Tech.

The winner of consecutive awards as the nation’s top player, Aberg posted three top-10 finishes in official PGA Tour events before winning the RSM Classic. Aberg also went 2-2 for Europe in his Ryder Cup debut. In one of those wins, he teamed with Viktor Hovland in a 9-and-7 victory over Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, a Ryder Cup record margin for 18-hole matches.

Aberg earned a lot of attention at Augusta National. He went into the final round just three shots back and briefly was tied for the lead early on the back nine before finishing four shots back of Scheffler.

Despite coming up short, Aberg looks back fondly on the Masters because of the enjoyment of being in that moment.

“A big thing for me when I’m playing golf is trying to enjoy it, trying to have fun. Once I’m not having fun, I think that’s when it goes downhill,” he said. “That’s how I try to treat every tournament, but playing in contention at Augusta makes that a little bit easier.”

Contending at the Masters also reinforced confidence that has served Aberg well throughout his young career. Valhalla is just the latest challenge, and his record shows he adapts pretty quickly to new territory.

“Keeping it fun, I don’t necessarily view it as my job,” he said. “It’s something that I have the privilege to be able to do and try to do it that way, hit different shots and make sure I don’t lose that joy of playing golf. That’s very important.”

