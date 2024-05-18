Lowest Score in Majors-One Round

Players with a 62 in men’s major championships with round, year and course (par):
|U.S. Open (2)
Rickie Fowler, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)
Xander Schauffele, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)
|British Open (1)
Branden Grace, third, 2017, Royal Birkdale (70)
|PGA Championship (2)
Xander Schauffele, first, 2024, Valhalla (71)
Shane Lowry, third, 2024, Valhalla (71)
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.