Lowest Score in Majors-One Round

The Associated Press

May 18, 2024, 5:28 PM

Players with a 62 in men’s major championships with round, year and course (par):

U.S. Open (2)

Rickie Fowler, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)

Xander Schauffele, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)

British Open (1)

Branden Grace, third, 2017, Royal Birkdale (70)

PGA Championship (2)

Xander Schauffele, first, 2024, Valhalla (71)

Shane Lowry, third, 2024, Valhalla (71)

