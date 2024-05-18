Lowest Score in Majors-One Round

Players with a 62 in men’s major championships with round, year and course (par): U.S. Open (2) Rickie Fowler, first,…

Players with a 62 in men’s major championships with round, year and course (par):

U.S. Open (2)

Rickie Fowler, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)

Xander Schauffele, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)

British Open (1)

Branden Grace, third, 2017, Royal Birkdale (70)

PGA Championship (2)

Xander Schauffele, first, 2024, Valhalla (71)

Shane Lowry, third, 2024, Valhalla (71)

