Los Angeles hosts Atlanta to start season

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks
Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dream -5.5; over/under is 157.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks host the Atlanta Dream for the season opener.
Los Angeles went 17-23 overall with a 10-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sparks averaged 8.5 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.
Atlanta went 19-21 overall last season while going 8-12 on the road. The Dream averaged 82.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.0 last season.
INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).
Dream: None listed.
