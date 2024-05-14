Los Angeles hosts Atlanta to start season

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dream -5.5; over/under is…

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dream -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks host the Atlanta Dream for the season opener.

Los Angeles went 17-23 overall with a 10-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sparks averaged 8.5 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 19-21 overall last season while going 8-12 on the road. The Dream averaged 82.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.0 last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

Dream: None listed.

