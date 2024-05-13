Las Vegas hosts Phoenix to tip off season

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -13.5; over/under is 171.5…

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -13.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces open the season at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas went 34-6 overall and 18-2 in Western Conference action last season. The Aces averaged 92.8 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.

Phoenix went 9-31 overall and 2-18 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Mercury gave up 84.9 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.