LAFC runs win streak to four, snaps Minnesota United’s unbeaten run at six with 2-0 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored on a first-half penalty kick, Mateusz Bogusz added a late goal and Hugo Lloris notched his fourth straight clean sheet to help Los Angeles FC up its win streak to four and snap Minnesota United’s six-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday night.

LAFC (8-4-3), which lost to the Columbus Crew in the championship match last season, dropped a 3-1 decision on the road to the San Jose Earthquakes to begin the month and has not lost or surrendered a goal since.

Minnesota United (7-3-4) had used a 4-0-2 run to climb into a second-place tie in the Western Conference. The loss drops the club into fourth place — one behind LAFC and two behind the Los Angeles Galaxy. Real Salt Lake leads the conference with 30 points.

LAFC grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute and took it into halftime when Bouanga scored on a PK. Bouanga’s kick followed a foul on Minnesota United defender DJ Taylor. Bouanga has nine goals and five assists this season.

That was it until Bogusz scored unassisted in the 82nd minute for a two-goal lead. It was his sixth netter this season.

Lloris finished with two saves for LAFC. The 37-year-old Lloris has allowed just 19 goals in 15 starts in his first season in the league.

Dayne St. Claire saved four shots for Minnesota United. Both keepers had one save in the first half.

LAFC played without midfielder Eduard Atuesta because of a red-card suspension.

Minnesota United returns home to play Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. LAFC will host FC Dallas on Saturday.

