Knicks beat Pacers 121-91 to move a win away from conference finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 44 points, reaching 40 for the fifth time in this postseason, and the New York Knicks moved a win away from their first Eastern Conference finals trip since 2000 by beating the Indiana Pacers 121-91 on Tuesday night in Game 5.

The Knicks rebounded from a blowout loss and guaranteed themselves at least one more game at Madison Square Garden in front of their roaring fans who had been aching to see big games in late spring again. Josh Hart had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Deuce McBride scored 17 points after he was inserted into the starting lineup.

The No. 2-seeded Knicks can win the series Friday night at Indiana after the first two-day break between games in the series. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA home debut with the Indiana Fever is scheduled for Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, causing the extra day that perhaps can benefit a Knicks team that is playing without four key players.

Game 7, if necessary, would be Sunday afternoon.

NUGGETS 112, TIMBERWOLVES 97

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic celebrated his third NBA MVP award by scoring 40 points and Denver shut down Anthony Edwards in a win over Minnesota. That put the reigning NBA champions one win away from the Western Conference finals.

Jokic also had 13 assists and seven rebounds with no turnovers as the home team won for the first time this semifinal series. Aaron Gordon added 18 points and 10 boards, and Jamal Murray scored 16.

Edwards was held to 18 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Karl Anthony-Towns led the Wolves with 23 points and Rudy Gobert scored 18.

With their first three-game losing streak of the season, the Wolves will have to snap their skid Thursday night at Target Center to force a Game 7 back in Denver.

