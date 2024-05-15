Kervin Arriaga scores for the second straight game and Minnesota United ties the LA Galaxy 2-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kervin Arriaga scored in the 80th minute for his second goal in two games and…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kervin Arriaga scored in the 80th minute for his second goal in two games and Minnesota United tied the LA Galaxy 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota (6-2-3) had won three consecutive matches, with three game-winning goals from 23-year-old Tani Oluwaseyi. Only five different players in MLS history have scored a game-winning goal in four straight.

Los Angeles (5-2-6) is winless in its last four games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane opened the scoring for Minnesota in the 30th when he settled a deflected corner kick and sent it off the crossbar. A video replay confirmed it crossed the goal line.

Arriaga tied it at 2-all by heading in Joseph Rosales’ corner kick at the back post.

Dejan Joveljic and Diego Fagúndez scored seven minutes apart in the second half for the Galaxy. Joveljic was left wide open near the penalty spot for an easy finish of Gabriel Pec’s cross. It was Joveljic’s first touch of the game.

Fagúndez gave the Galaxy a 2-1 lead in the 68th by finishing off a nice individual effort by Riqui Puig.

