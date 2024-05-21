Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, German defender who played in four World Cups, dies at 85

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, who played for West Germany at four World Cups including the 1966 final, has…

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, who played for West Germany at four World Cups including the 1966 final, has died. He was 85.

The German soccer federation and Schnellinger’s former club Cologne both said Tuesday he had died, without giving further details.

A left-sided defender, Schnellinger played 17 games for West Germany at the World Cups in 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970, and made a total of 47 international appearances.

The closest Schnellinger came to the World Cup trophy was in 1966, when his German team lost 4-2 to England in extra time. Four years later, he scored his only career international goal in a thrilling 4-3 extra-time loss to Italy in the semifinals that was nicknamed the “Game of the Century”.

At a time when international soccer transfers were rare, Schnellinger spent most of his career playing for Italian clubs. He won the European Cup in 1969 as Milan beat Dutch club Ajax 4-1 in the final.

Schnellinger also won the West German national title with Cologne in 1962, the Italian Cup four times with Roma and Milan, the Italian league with Milan in 1968 and the European Cup Winners’ Cup twice with Milan.

