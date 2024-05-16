Injured Ederson to miss Man City’s last Premier League game and FA Cup final

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes will miss the team’s last English Premier League game as well…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes will miss the team’s last English Premier League game as well as the FA Cup final because of a broken right eye socket.

City said on Thursday that Ederson underwent scans after sustaining the injury during a collision with Cristian Romero in the 2-0 win over Tottenham on Tuesday.

The Brazil international played on briefly but eventually was substituted, and his replacement, Stefan Ortega, pulled off key saves from Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min.

“The injury will prevent Ederson from playing any further part in the remaining games of the 2023-24 season,” City said.

City plays West Ham at home on Sunday and needs a win to guarantee a record fourth straight top-flight title. City then takes on Manchester United on May 25.

Ederson was selected last week in Brazil’s squad for the Copa America in the United States in June and July.

