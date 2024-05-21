Indiana takes on Seattle, looks to halt 4-game slide

Indiana Fever (0-4, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-3, 0-2 Western Conference) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (0-4, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-3, 0-2 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever looks to end its four-game slide with a victory over Seattle Storm.

Seattle went 4-16 at home a season ago while going 11-29 overall. The Storm averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Indiana went 7-13 on the road and 13-27 overall last season. The Fever averaged 81.0 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

