Hagos Gebrhiwet of Ethiopia runs second-fastest 5,000 meters ever

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Hagos Gebrhiwet of Ethiopia ran the second-fastest 5,000 meters of all time in winning at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday.

Gebrhiwet ran a final lap of 54.99 to finish in 12 minutes, 36.73 seconds — 1.37 seconds off the world record set by Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei.

Also at the Bislett Games, home favorite Jakob Ingebrigtsen dived for the line to win the men’s 1,500 just ahead of Timothy Cheruiyot in a world-leading 3 minutes, 29.74 seconds.

