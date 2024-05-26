FC Midtjylland wins Danish league after final-day slip-up by Brondby. Kristoffer Olsson in the crowd

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — FC Midtjylland took advantage of a slip-up by Brondby on a dramatic final day in the…

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — FC Midtjylland took advantage of a slip-up by Brondby on a dramatic final day in the Danish league season to win the title on Sunday — and the team had a special visitor to mark the occasion.

Kristoffer Olsson, the Sweden midfielder in rehabilitation from an acute brain condition, was at the MCH Arena to watch his Midtjylland team draw 3-3 at home to Silkeborg.

Midtjylland needed to better the result of title rival Brondby, which started the final round ahead only on goal difference. That’s how it transpired, with Brondby conceding in the 78th minute to lose 3-2 at home to AGF and leave its players sprawled on the field in tears.

It is Midtjylland’s fourth Danish title, and first since 2020.

The team goes into the second qualifying round for next season’s expanded Champions League, needing to beat three opponents to advance to the new 36-team main league phase.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.