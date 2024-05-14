Dodgers play the Giants with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (28-15, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (19-24, fourth in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (28-15, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (19-24, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (3-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Keaton Winn (3-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -168, Giants +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 19-24 overall and 11-9 in home games. The Giants have gone 9-17 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles has gone 13-7 in road games and 28-15 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .344 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has seven doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 11-for-34 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has seven home runs, 30 walks and 28 RBI while hitting .341 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-38 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .227 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (arm), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Patrick Bailey: day-to-day (undisclosed), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.