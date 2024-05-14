Live Radio
Cubs add bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Tyson Miller from Mariners

The Associated Press

May 14, 2024, 4:25 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added bullpen depth on Tuesday by acquiring right-hander Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners.

Miller, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Cubs in 2016. He had a 3.09 ERA in 11 2/3 innings with Seattle this season.

The Mariners acquired minor league infielder Jake Slaughter from the Cubs.

Left-hander Richard Lovelady was designated for assignment by the Cubs to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Lovelady was 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA with Chicago.

Miller has a 5.91 career ERA in 25 games with Chicago, Texas, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Seattle.

On Monday, the Cubs placed right-handed reliever Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain. Right-hander José Cuas was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

