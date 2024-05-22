Connor Hujsak’s walkoff home run lifts Mississippi State over Mississippi at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Connor Hujsak belted a two-run home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth…

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Connor Hujsak belted a two-run home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting Mississippi State to a dramatic 2-1 victory over rival Mississippi on Tuesday night in the SEC Tournament.

David Mershon drew a walk to leadoff walk and reached third base with two outs, Hujsak then drove the first pitch of his at-bat deep to left field for the win.

The game’s only other run came on a solo home run by Mississippi’s Will Furniss in the fifth inning.

Fifth-seeded Mississippi State (38-19) advances to the double-elimination portion of the tournament and will play No. 4 Texas A&M on Wednesday. Mississippi (27-30) is eliminated.

Brooks Auger pitched eight innings for the Bulldogs, allowing three hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks. Tyson Hardin recorded two outs in the ninth. Tyler Davis (5-0) got the third out and was credited with the victory.

The Rebels’ Riley Maddox pitched seven innings, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Liam Doyle (3-4) finished and took the loss. ___

