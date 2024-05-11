US routs Germany and Bedard scores twice as Canada wins opener at ice hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — The United States rebounded from a 5-2 loss to Sweden by routing last year’s runner-up Germany 6-1…

PRAGUE (AP) — The United States rebounded from a 5-2 loss to Sweden by routing last year’s runner-up Germany 6-1 at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Kesselring each had a goal and an assist, and captain Brady Tkatchuk, Luke Hughes, Trevor Zegras and Michael Eyssimont added goals in a Group B game in Ostrava.

Goaltender Alex Lyon stopped all 14 German shots he faced before he was substituted for Trey Augustine 3:27 into the middle period due to an injury. Augustine made 11 saves.

Tkatchuk put the Americans 1-0 up by using his stick to deflect in a shot from the point by Kesselring. Defenseman Kesselring made it 2-0 on a breakaway.

Gaudreau stretched the lead midway through the second period on a power play. Yasin Ehliz scored the lone goal for Germany then Hughes made it 4-1 with three seconds remaining in the frame.

Zegras added another from a power play in the final period and Eyssimont finished off the rout.

In Group A in Prague, Connor Bedard scored twice and Canada opened its title defense by beating newcomer Britain 4-2.

The 18-year-old Bedard, coming off a great rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks, netted twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach.

Canada had to rally from a goal down despite outshooting Britain 12-3 in the opening period and 34-15 overall.

Liam Kirk put Britain 1-0 ahead on a power play eight minutes into the game, but the lead lasted just 30 seconds as Michael Bunting found the back of the net from the point.

Brandon Hagel put the defending champions ahead 5:45 into the second period with a shot high into the roof of the net.

Then it was Bedard’s turn.

The teenager beat goaltender Jackson Whistle (30 saves) midway through the frame for his first goal at the senior worlds. He made it 4-1 after Nick Paul fed him with a perfect pass.

Ben O’Connor scored in the third period for Britain.

Also in Group A, the host Czech Republic came back from 3-1 down to overcome Norway 6-3 for the second straight win, while Denmark cruised past Austria 5-1.

In Ostrava, Kazakhstan defeated France 3-1 in their opening Group B game.

In another Group B match, last year’s bronze medalist Latvia had to dig deep to overcome another newcomer in the top division, Poland, 5-4 in overtime. Latvia captain Kaspars Daugavins scored the winner with 1:31 remaining.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.