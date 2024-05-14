Cincinnati aims to extend win streak in matchup with Atlanta United

Atlanta United FC (3-5-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (7-2-3, second in the Eastern Conference) Cincinnati; Wednesday,…

Atlanta United FC (3-5-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (7-2-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE FC Cincinnati -128, Atlanta United FC +303, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati seeks to keep a four-game win streak alive when it hosts Atlanta United.

Cincinnati is 6-2-3 in conference games. Cincinnati ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 61 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

United is 3-4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has a 0-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luciano Acosta has six goals and five assists for Cincinnati. Yuya Kubo has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has five goals for United. Jamal Thiare has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 6-2-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Aaron Boupendza (injured), Yamil Asad (injured), DeAndre Yedlin (injured).

United: Tyler Wolff (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.