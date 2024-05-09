Live Radio
Home » Sports » Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out…

Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen out for Game 2 against Celtics with bruised ribs

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without center Jarrett Allen for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday as he continues to deal with bruised ribs.

Allen is missing his fifth consecutive game. He hasn’t played since Game 4 of the Cavaliers’ first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

Evan Mobley will start again at center. Dean Wade had previously been ruled out with a sprained right knee.

Allen has averaged 17 points and 13.8 rebounds in four games this postseason.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up