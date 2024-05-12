Leverkusen erases memories of last year’s loss by beating Bochum 5-0 to extend 50-game unbeaten run

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen erased memories of its last defeat almost a year ago by beating Bochum 5-0 away…

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen erased memories of its last defeat almost a year ago by beating Bochum 5-0 away in the Bundesliga to stretch its unbeaten start to the season to 50 games across all competitions.

Sunday’s win atoned for Leverkusen’s 3-0 loss to Bochum at the same ground on the final day last season. Xabi Alonso’s team has not lost any game since – a run that has eclipsed Portuguese club Benfica’s record of 48 consecutive games unbeaten in all competitions from late 1963 to early 1965.

No other top-flight European team remained unbeaten for as long as Leverkusen, which has already wrapped up its first Bundesliga title and will play in both the German Cup and Europa League finals.

“I think already the Bundesliga – you can’t imagine how much that means for the club or the fans,” Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich said. “We’ll lift the trophy next week in our stadium. It’s going to be very emotional. And then we go to Dublin and we go to Berlin. We want to get two titles there and then go on vacation with the triple in our backpack.”

Leverkusen faces Italian team Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin on May 22, three days before it plays Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final in Berlin.

Bochum made an encouraging start Sunday but was undone by Felix Passlack’s sending off in the 15th minute for bringing down Nathan Tella, who was through on goal.

Arthur crossed for Patrik Schick to open the scoring in the 41st and there was still time before the break for Victor Boniface to tuck away a penalty awarded for Keven Schlotterbeck’s foul on Tella.

A young Bochum supporter in the stands struggled to contain his tears. The home team needed a point to be sure of Bundesliga survival.

Leverkusen controlled the game without too much exertion. Amine Adli scored, then set up the next for Josip Stanišić, who set up the next for Álex Grimaldo.

Leverkusen took its league tally to 87 points with one round remaining, while Bochum remains three points above the relegation zone before its final game at Werder Bremen next weekend.

TUCHEL’S FAREWELL

Lovro Zvonarek scored minutes into his first Bundesliga start to help injury-hit Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in Thomas Tuchel’s last home game in charge.

The 19-year-old Zvonarek fired in for Bayern off the far post in the fourth minute, and Leon Goretzka grabbed the second goal nine minutes later.

Bayern threatened to run riot despite the absence of injured forwards Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman. Wolfsburg’s defense regrouped as Bayern’s intensity dropped.

Tuchel, who agreed in February to leave after the season, was able to take off goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with some 15 minutes remaining. Neuer was making his 500th Bundesliga appearance.

Swedish defender Matteo Vinlöf went on at the same time for his Bayern debut, and Zvonarek went off in the 90th for the 18-year-old Jonathan Asp-Jensen to make his debut.

Hoffenheim routed relegated Darmstadt 6-0 in the early game.

St. Pauli clinched promotion from the second division.

