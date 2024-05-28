All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|18
|.673
|—
|Baltimore
|34
|18
|.654
|1½
|Boston
|27
|27
|.500
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|26
|28
|.481
|10½
|Toronto
|24
|29
|.453
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|18
|.667
|—
|Kansas City
|34
|21
|.618
|2½
|Minnesota
|29
|24
|.547
|6½
|Detroit
|26
|27
|.491
|9½
|Chicago
|15
|40
|.273
|21½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|29
|26
|.527
|—
|Texas
|25
|29
|.463
|3½
|Houston
|24
|30
|.444
|4½
|Oakland
|22
|33
|.400
|7
|Los Angeles
|20
|33
|.377
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|Atlanta
|30
|21
|.588
|6
|Washington
|24
|28
|.462
|12½
|New York
|22
|30
|.423
|14½
|Miami
|19
|36
|.345
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Chicago
|27
|27
|.500
|4½
|St. Louis
|25
|27
|.481
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|25
|29
|.463
|6½
|Cincinnati
|24
|30
|.444
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|San Diego
|29
|28
|.509
|5
|San Francisco
|28
|27
|.509
|5
|Arizona
|25
|28
|.472
|7
|Colorado
|19
|34
|.358
|13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 14, Toronto 11
Boston 2, Milwaukee 1
Seattle 9, Washington 5
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 6, Minnesota 2
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Boston 3
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5
Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado 8, Cleveland 6
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Bello 5-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-1), 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 3-4) at Detroit (Skubal 6-1), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:50 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 4-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-3), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-5) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Boston 2, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 9, Washington 5
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 2
Miami 3, Arizona 1
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 4
Colorado 8, Cleveland 6
San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 4
San Diego 2, Miami 1
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Jones 3-4) at Detroit (Skubal 6-1), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 3-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Irvin 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-3) at San Diego (Waldron 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.