All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 18 .673 — Baltimore 34 18 .654 1½ Boston 27 27 .500 9½ Tampa Bay 26 28 .481 10½ Toronto 24 29 .453 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 36 18 .667 — Kansas City 34 21 .618 2½ Minnesota 29 24 .547 6½ Detroit 26 27 .491 9½ Chicago 15 40 .273 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 29 26 .527 — Texas 25 29 .463 3½ Houston 24 30 .444 4½ Oakland 22 33 .400 7 Los Angeles 20 33 .377 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 38 17 .691 — Atlanta 30 21 .588 6 Washington 24 28 .462 12½ New York 22 30 .423 14½ Miami 19 36 .345 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 31 22 .585 — Chicago 27 27 .500 4½ St. Louis 25 27 .481 5½ Pittsburgh 25 29 .463 6½ Cincinnati 24 30 .444 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 22 .600 — San Diego 29 28 .509 5 San Francisco 28 27 .509 5 Arizona 25 28 .472 7 Colorado 19 34 .358 13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 14, Toronto 11

Boston 2, Milwaukee 1

Seattle 9, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 6, Minnesota 2

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Boston 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 8, Cleveland 6

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Bello 5-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-1), 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 3-4) at Detroit (Skubal 6-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:50 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 4-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-5) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Boston 2, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 9, Washington 5

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 2

Miami 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 8, Atlanta 4

Colorado 8, Cleveland 6

San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 2, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Jones 3-4) at Detroit (Skubal 6-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 3-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Washington (Irvin 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-3) at San Diego (Waldron 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

