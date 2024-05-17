All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 30 15 .667 — Baltimore 27 14 .659 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 30 15 .667 — Baltimore 27 14 .659 1 Tampa Bay 23 22 .511 7 Boston 22 22 .500 7½ Toronto 19 23 .452 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 27 17 .614 — Kansas City 26 19 .578 1½ Minnesota 24 19 .558 2½ Detroit 21 22 .488 5½ Chicago 14 30 .318 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 24 20 .545 — Texas 23 22 .511 1½ Houston 19 25 .432 5 Oakland 19 27 .413 6 Los Angeles 16 28 .364 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 31 14 .689 — Atlanta 26 14 .650 2½ Washington 20 22 .476 9½ New York 20 23 .465 10 Miami 13 32 .289 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 26 17 .605 — Chicago 25 20 .556 2 Pittsburgh 20 25 .444 7 Cincinnati 19 25 .432 7½ St. Louis 18 25 .419 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 29 17 .630 — San Diego 22 24 .478 7 Arizona 21 23 .477 7 San Francisco 20 25 .444 8½ Colorado 15 28 .349 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 3, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Washington 0

Seattle 4, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Houston 3, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 0

Texas 4, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 7, St. Louis 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 5

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-3) at Baltimore (Irvin 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-5), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-4) at Texas (Heaney 0-4), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1) at Houston (Brown 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 4-1) at St. Louis (Gibson 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-0) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 2, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Washington 0

Arizona 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 8, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Atlanta 1

L.A. Angels 7, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-3), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-1) at Miami (Luzardo 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 1-5) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1) at Houston (Brown 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 4-1) at St. Louis (Gibson 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-0) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Montas 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 3-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.