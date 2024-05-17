All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Baltimore
|27
|14
|.659
|1
|Tampa Bay
|23
|22
|.511
|7
|Boston
|22
|22
|.500
|7½
|Toronto
|19
|23
|.452
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Kansas City
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|Minnesota
|24
|19
|.558
|2½
|Detroit
|21
|22
|.488
|5½
|Chicago
|14
|30
|.318
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|24
|20
|.545
|—
|Texas
|23
|22
|.511
|1½
|Houston
|19
|25
|.432
|5
|Oakland
|19
|27
|.413
|6
|Los Angeles
|16
|28
|.364
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|Atlanta
|26
|14
|.650
|2½
|Washington
|20
|22
|.476
|9½
|New York
|20
|23
|.465
|10
|Miami
|13
|32
|.289
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Chicago
|25
|20
|.556
|2
|Pittsburgh
|20
|25
|.444
|7
|Cincinnati
|19
|25
|.432
|7½
|St. Louis
|18
|25
|.419
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|San Diego
|22
|24
|.478
|7
|Arizona
|21
|23
|.477
|7
|San Francisco
|20
|25
|.444
|8½
|Colorado
|15
|28
|.349
|12½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 2, Detroit 0
Baltimore 3, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Washington 0
Seattle 4, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Houston 3, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 0
Texas 4, Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 7, St. Louis 2
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 5
Houston 8, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 3-3) at Baltimore (Irvin 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-5), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-4) at Texas (Heaney 0-4), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1) at Houston (Brown 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 4-1) at St. Louis (Gibson 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-0) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 2, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Washington 0
Arizona 2, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 8, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Atlanta 1
L.A. Angels 7, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-3), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-1) at Miami (Luzardo 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 1-5) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1) at Houston (Brown 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 4-1) at St. Louis (Gibson 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-0) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Montas 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-0), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 3-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
