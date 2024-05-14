All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|New York
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Boston
|21
|20
|.512
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|21
|21
|.500
|6
|Toronto
|19
|22
|.463
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Minnesota
|24
|16
|.600
|1
|Kansas City
|25
|18
|.581
|1½
|Detroit
|21
|20
|.512
|4½
|Chicago
|12
|29
|.293
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Texas
|22
|21
|.512
|1½
|Oakland
|19
|24
|.442
|4½
|Houston
|16
|25
|.390
|6½
|Los Angeles
|15
|27
|.357
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Atlanta
|25
|13
|.658
|2
|Washington
|19
|20
|.487
|8½
|New York
|19
|21
|.475
|9
|Miami
|11
|32
|.256
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Chicago
|24
|18
|.571
|½
|Pittsburgh
|19
|23
|.452
|5½
|Cincinnati
|17
|24
|.415
|7
|St. Louis
|17
|24
|.415
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|San Diego
|22
|22
|.500
|6½
|Arizona
|20
|22
|.476
|7½
|San Francisco
|19
|24
|.442
|9
|Colorado
|13
|28
|.317
|14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Toronto 1
Boston 3, Washington 2
Arizona 9, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 9, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 6
Colorado 3, Texas 1
Kansas City 4, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 8, Oakland 4
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Miami 5
Toronto 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3
Houston 9, Oakland 2
Cleveland 7, Texas 0
Seattle 6, Kansas City 2
St. Louis 10, L.A. Angels 5
Washington at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Williams 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-3), 4:40 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Bassitt 3-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 2-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 2-3) at Boston (Pivetta 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 1-2) at Texas (Leiter 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 3-2) at Houston (Blanco 4-0), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 3-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Gray 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 2-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 3, Washington 2
Arizona 9, Baltimore 2
Miami 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 3, Texas 1
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Miami 5
Atlanta 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6
Colorado 5, San Diego 4
St. Louis 10, L.A. Angels 5
Arizona 6, Cincinnati 5
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-3), 4:40 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Weathers 2-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-0) at Atlanta (Sale 5-1), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 0-3) at Milwaukee (Ross 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Parker 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 3-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Gray 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Arizona (Cecconi 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 2-3) at San Diego (Cease 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 3-1) at San Francisco (Winn 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
