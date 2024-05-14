All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 26 14 .650 — New York 27 15 .643 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 26 14 .650 — New York 27 15 .643 — Boston 21 20 .512 5½ Tampa Bay 21 21 .500 6 Toronto 19 22 .463 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 26 16 .619 — Minnesota 24 16 .600 1 Kansas City 25 18 .581 1½ Detroit 21 20 .512 4½ Chicago 12 29 .293 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 23 19 .548 — Texas 22 21 .512 1½ Oakland 19 24 .442 4½ Houston 16 25 .390 6½ Los Angeles 15 27 .357 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 29 13 .690 — Atlanta 25 13 .658 2 Washington 19 20 .487 8½ New York 19 21 .475 9 Miami 11 32 .256 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 24 17 .585 — Chicago 24 18 .571 ½ Pittsburgh 19 23 .452 5½ Cincinnati 17 24 .415 7 St. Louis 17 24 .415 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 28 15 .651 — San Diego 22 22 .500 6½ Arizona 20 22 .476 7½ San Francisco 19 24 .442 9 Colorado 13 28 .317 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Toronto 1

Boston 3, Washington 2

Arizona 9, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 9, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 6

Colorado 3, Texas 1

Kansas City 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 8, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Miami 5

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3

Houston 9, Oakland 2

Cleveland 7, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

St. Louis 10, L.A. Angels 5

Washington at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Williams 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-3), 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Bassitt 3-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 2-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 2-3) at Boston (Pivetta 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 1-2) at Texas (Leiter 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 3-2) at Houston (Blanco 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 3-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Gray 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 2-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 3, Washington 2

Arizona 9, Baltimore 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 3, Texas 1

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Miami 5

Atlanta 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

St. Louis 10, L.A. Angels 5

Arizona 6, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-3), 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Weathers 2-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-0) at Atlanta (Sale 5-1), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 0-3) at Milwaukee (Ross 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Parker 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 3-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Gray 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Arizona (Cecconi 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 2-3) at San Diego (Cease 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 3-1) at San Francisco (Winn 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

