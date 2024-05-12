All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|New York
|26
|15
|.634
|1½
|Boston
|20
|19
|.513
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|20
|20
|.500
|7
|Toronto
|18
|21
|.462
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|23
|16
|.590
|½
|Kansas City
|24
|17
|.585
|½
|Detroit
|20
|19
|.513
|3½
|Chicago
|12
|28
|.300
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Seattle
|21
|19
|.525
|½
|Oakland
|19
|22
|.463
|3
|Los Angeles
|15
|25
|.375
|6½
|Houston
|14
|25
|.359
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Atlanta
|24
|12
|.667
|2
|Washington
|19
|19
|.500
|8
|New York
|18
|20
|.474
|9
|Miami
|10
|31
|.244
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|23
|17
|.575
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|22
|.450
|6½
|Cincinnati
|17
|22
|.436
|7
|St. Louis
|15
|24
|.385
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|San Diego
|21
|21
|.500
|6½
|Arizona
|18
|22
|.450
|8½
|San Francisco
|18
|23
|.439
|9
|Colorado
|11
|28
|.282
|15
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Houston 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2
Washington 5, Boston 1
Baltimore 4, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Colorado 4, Texas 2
Kansas City 2, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 8, Oakland 1
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 10, Minnesota 8
Boston 4, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings
Detroit 8, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 1
Colorado 8, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, Seattle 1
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-3) at Boston (Bello 3-1), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 3-1) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 1:37 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Ureña 1-2) at Colorado (Blach 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-5), 4:07 p.m.
Oakland (Wood 1-2) at Seattle (Castillo 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 5, Boston 1
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Baltimore 4, Arizona 2
Philadelphia 8, Miami 2
Milwaukee 11, St. Louis 2
Colorado 4, Texas 2
San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
Boston 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 8, Miami 3
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 10, Chicago Cubs 9
Baltimore 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3
Colorado 8, Texas 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 0
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-3) at Boston (Bello 3-1), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 2-5) at Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Ureña 1-2) at Colorado (Blach 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Montas 2-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
