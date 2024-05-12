All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 26 12 .684 — New York 26 15 .634 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 26 12 .684 — New York 26 15 .634 1½ Boston 20 19 .513 6½ Tampa Bay 20 20 .500 7 Toronto 18 21 .462 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 24 16 .600 — Minnesota 23 16 .590 ½ Kansas City 24 17 .585 ½ Detroit 20 19 .513 3½ Chicago 12 28 .300 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 22 19 .537 — Seattle 21 19 .525 ½ Oakland 19 22 .463 3 Los Angeles 15 25 .375 6½ Houston 14 25 .359 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 28 12 .700 — Atlanta 24 12 .667 2 Washington 19 19 .500 8 New York 18 20 .474 9 Miami 10 31 .244 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 24 15 .615 — Chicago 23 17 .575 1½ Pittsburgh 18 22 .450 6½ Cincinnati 17 22 .436 7 St. Louis 15 24 .385 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 27 14 .659 — San Diego 21 21 .500 6½ Arizona 18 22 .450 8½ San Francisco 18 23 .439 9 Colorado 11 28 .282 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Houston 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2

Washington 5, Boston 1

Baltimore 4, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Colorado 4, Texas 2

Kansas City 2, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 8, Oakland 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 10, Minnesota 8

Boston 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings

Detroit 8, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 1

Colorado 8, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-3) at Boston (Bello 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 3-1) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Ureña 1-2) at Colorado (Blach 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

Oakland (Wood 1-2) at Seattle (Castillo 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 5, Boston 1

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Baltimore 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 8, Miami 2

Milwaukee 11, St. Louis 2

Colorado 4, Texas 2

San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Boston 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 8, Miami 3

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 10, Chicago Cubs 9

Baltimore 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3

Colorado 8, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 0

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-3) at Boston (Bello 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-5) at Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Ureña 1-2) at Colorado (Blach 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Montas 2-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

