AUTO RACING: Newgarden goes back-to-back at Indy. Bell wins in NASCAR and Leclerc wins in F1

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Enjoy Illinois 300 Site: Madison, Illinois. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:30 a.m., and qualifying, 10:15…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Enjoy Illinois 300

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:30 a.m., and qualifying, 10:15 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race distance: 240 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting on the pole.

Last race: Christopher Bell won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte when the race was called because of wet weather with 151 laps remaining.

Fast facts: The race had been red-flagged for more than two hours following a steady downpour. … Bell led a race-high 90 laps in his eighth career victory and became the fourth multiple race winner through 14 races this season. … The victory was the fifth for Joe Gibbs Racing, one behind Hendrick Motorsports. … Points leader Kyle Larson’s attempt to run the Indy 500 before racing in Charlotte — and a rain delay in Indianapolis — caused him to miss the start of the NASCAR race, as well as lose his points lead. Denny Hamlin leads teammate Martin Truex Jr. by five points and Larson by six. … Larson finished 18th in the Indy 500. … Under NASCAR rules, Larson is not allowed to participate in the playoffs unless he starts every race. However, Hendrick Motorsports can submit a waiver to NASCAR, asking for an exception to the rule. … Stewart-Haas Racing, a two-time NASCAR championship team with 69 Cup Series victories since its 2009 formation, will close its organization at the end of this season. Co-owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced the decision after nearly a year of rumors that their four-car Cup team was looking to sell its charters and either scale back or exit the stock car series completely.

Next race: June 9, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pacific Office Automation 147

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, noon, and race 4:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Portland International Raceway.

Race distance: 75 laps, 147.5 miles.

Last year: Cole Custer won after starting second.

Last race: Chase Elliott saved a set of new tires for the final run at the 1.5-mile track at Charlotte, grabbed the lead after a lap 183 restart and held it the rest of the way.

Fast fact: Austin Hill’s lead grew to four points over Chandler Smith, with defending series champion Cole Custer now 21 points back. … All of the top three have finished in the top five in half the 12 races so far. Custer still leads with nine top 10s. … Elliott’s victory means five of the 12 races this year have been won by drivers not in contention for the series championship. … Rookie Jesse Love’s three poles still lead the series.

Next race: June 8, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won in Monaco after ending three-time defending season champion Max Verstappen’s season-long hold on the pole position. Leclerc’s victory was his first since Austria in July 2022 and the sixth of his career with Ferrari.

Next race: June 9, Montreal, Canada.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Detroit Grand Prix

Site: Detroit.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 9:10 a.m., qualifying, 12:12 p.m.-1:15 p.m.; Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Streets of Detroit.

Race distance: 100 laps, 164 miles.

Last year: Alex Palou won from the pole position.

Last race: Josef Newgarden passed Pato O’Ward on the final lap and won his second consecutive Indy 500, giving Team Penske its record 20th victory in the race.

Fast facts: The start was delayed four hours by rain. … Newgarden earned a $440,000 bonus from trophy-maker BorgWarner for winning consecutive 500s. The award was established in 1995 and only claimed once previously, by Helio Castroneves in 2002. … Newgarden’s victory in the season-opener was stripped because of a horsepower advantage, so he officially became the fifth different winner in as many races this year. O’Ward was second, followed by Scott Dixon. … 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson was taken out by a crash on the opening lap.

Next race: June 9, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car in Illinois.

Next event: June 2, Epping, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: May 31 and June 1, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.