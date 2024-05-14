AUTO RACING: Brad Keselowski back in Victory Lane in NASCAR. Lando Norris wins in F1

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES NASCAR All-Star Open & All-Star Race Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Schedule: Friday, practice,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

NASCAR All-Star Open & All-Star Race

Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 p.m., and qualifying, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, All-Star Race Heat 1, 5:20 p.m., and Heat 2, 6:15 p.m.; Sunday, All-Star Open, 5:30 p.m., and All-Star Race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Race distance: All-Star Open, 110 laps, 62.5 miles; All-Star Race, 200 laps, 125 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson beat Bubba Wallace to the finish by more than 4.5 seconds in the series return to North Wilkesboro.

Last race: Brad Keselowski ended a 110-race winless drought and gave Ford its first victory of the season, winning at Darlington, his first win as a principal owner in RFK Racing.

Fast facts: This is the second event, and second consecutive non-points All-Star weekend, taking place at North Wilkesboro since September 1996. … Larson, of Hendrick Motorsports, remains the points leader by 30 over Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. and 39 over JGR’s Denny Hamlin. … Hendrick’s Chase Elliott and William Byron are fourth and fifth in points. … Byron and Alex Bowman (ninth in points) lead all drivers with eight top-10 finishes through 13 races. … Truex and Elliott lead with 12 lead-lap finishes.

Next race: May 26, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Justin Allgaier beat Austin Hill to the checkered flag by nearly 3.5 seconds at Darlington for his first victory of the season, his third at the Lady in Black and the 24th of his career, tying him with his car owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., for 10th in Xfinity Series history.

Next race: May 25, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Wright Brand 250

Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 10:35 a.m., and race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 156.25 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting eighth.

Last race: Ross Chastain led only the last three laps after seizing the top spot from Ty Majeski on the overtime restart on Lap 148 and won at Darlington.

Fast facts: Christian Eckes leads Corey Heim by 14 points in the season standings. Both have a series-best two wins and eight top-10 finishes in nine races. … Nick Sanchez in third in points, 57 behind, and one of six drivers running on the lead lap in eight of nine races.

Next race: May 26, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Site: Imola, Italy.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, 6:30 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Race distance: 63 laps, 192.034 miles.

Last year: Canceled (flooding).

Last race: Lando Norris turned his 110th career start into his first victory, winning at Miami.

Fast facts: Three-time defending series champion Max Verstappen has won the pole for all six races this year. … Verstappen has won just two of the last four races, his worst stretch since he won only one of three in April 2023, losing twice to Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Next race: May 26, Monaco.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Alex Palou won the race off pit row on Lap 62 and then beat Will Power into the first turn on the only restart of the Indianapolis Grand Prix and easily defended last year’s title on Indy’s road course.

Next race: May 26, Indianapolis (Indianapolis 500).

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car in Concord.

Next event: May 19, Elwood, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: May 17, Attica, Ohio, and May 18, Hartford, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

