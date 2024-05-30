A’ja Wilson’s 29 points and 15 rebounds lead the Aces past the Lynx 80-66

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 29 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, Jackie Young added 19 points and 10…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 29 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, Jackie Young added 19 points and 10 assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-66 on Wednesday night.

Wilson became the first player in WNBA regular-season history to have 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in five consecutive games. Young narrowly missed her fifth straight game with at least 20 points and six assists.

Las Vegas had its nine-point halftime lead trimmed to 56-54 with 1:28 left in the third quarter before Kate Martin sank a corner 3-pointer from the corner and Wilson beat the third-quarter buzzer with a layup for a 62-56 advantage.

The Aces continued to pull away in the fourth by extending their run to 20-5 to make it 77-61.

Kelsey Plum scored 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting for Las Vegas (4-1). Alysha Clark and Martin each finished with nine points.

Napheesa Collier had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota (4-2). Courtney Williams and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 12, and Kayla McBride added 11.

Minnesota announced earlier in the day that forward Diamond Miller underwent successful surgery on her right knee.

