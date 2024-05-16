2024 Major League Soccer Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for Major League Soccer rosters based on 873 players under contract as of April 25, as compiled by the Maor League Soccer Players Association. Includes 2024 salaries and prorated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income not attributable to a specific year:
|Team
|Payroll
|Miami
|$41,679,126
|Toronto
|31,410,634
|Chicago
|25,126,732
|Nashville
|21,397,303
|Cincinnati
|18,705,167
|Austin
|18,408,831
|New England
|18,320,184
|LA Galaxy
|17,931,232
|New York Red Bulls
|17,111,222
|Houston
|16,768,222
|Atlanta
|16,663,279
|Seattle
|16,580,599
|New York City
|16,542,203
|Colorado
|16,328,472
|Dallas
|16,230,011
|D.C.
|16,171,456
|Los Angeles FC
|15,903,820
|Kansas City
|15,874,516
|Portland
|15,367,900
|Vancouver
|15,203,269
|Columbus
|15,186,365
|Orlando
|15,066,500
|Minnesota
|14,907,129
|Philadelphia
|14,821,159
|Charlotte
|14,529,129
|San Jose
|13,628,412
|Salt Lake
|13,604,922
|Montreal
|12,048,030
|St. Louis
|12,015,851
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.