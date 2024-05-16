Live Radio
Home » Sports » 2024 Major League Soccer…

2024 Major League Soccer Payrolls, List

The Associated Press

May 16, 2024, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for Major League Soccer rosters based on 873 players under contract as of April 25, as compiled by the Maor League Soccer Players Association. Includes 2024 salaries and prorated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income not attributable to a specific year:

Team Payroll
Miami $41,679,126
Toronto 31,410,634
Chicago 25,126,732
Nashville 21,397,303
Cincinnati 18,705,167
Austin 18,408,831
New England 18,320,184
LA Galaxy 17,931,232
New York Red Bulls 17,111,222
Houston 16,768,222
Atlanta 16,663,279
Seattle 16,580,599
New York City 16,542,203
Colorado 16,328,472
Dallas 16,230,011
D.C. 16,171,456
Los Angeles FC 15,903,820
Kansas City 15,874,516
Portland 15,367,900
Vancouver 15,203,269
Columbus 15,186,365
Orlando 15,066,500
Minnesota 14,907,129
Philadelphia 14,821,159
Charlotte 14,529,129
San Jose 13,628,412
Salt Lake 13,604,922
Montreal 12,048,030
St. Louis 12,015,851

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up