2024 Major League Soccer Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for Major League Soccer rosters based on 873 players under contract as of April 25, as compiled by the Maor League Soccer Players Association. Includes 2024 salaries and prorated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income not attributable to a specific year:

Team Payroll Miami $41,679,126 Toronto 31,410,634 Chicago 25,126,732 Nashville 21,397,303 Cincinnati 18,705,167 Austin 18,408,831 New England 18,320,184 LA Galaxy 17,931,232 New York Red Bulls 17,111,222 Houston 16,768,222 Atlanta 16,663,279 Seattle 16,580,599 New York City 16,542,203 Colorado 16,328,472 Dallas 16,230,011 D.C. 16,171,456 Los Angeles FC 15,903,820 Kansas City 15,874,516 Portland 15,367,900 Vancouver 15,203,269 Columbus 15,186,365 Orlando 15,066,500 Minnesota 14,907,129 Philadelphia 14,821,159 Charlotte 14,529,129 San Jose 13,628,412 Salt Lake 13,604,922 Montreal 12,048,030 St. Louis 12,015,851

