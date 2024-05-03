2024 Kentucky Derby Odds

Field for Saturday’s 150th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and current odds:
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Odds
|1. Dornoch
|Luis
|Saez
|17/1
|2. Sierra Leone
|Tyler
|Gaffalione
|5/1
|3. Mystik Dan
|Brian
|Hernandez
|Jr.
|20/1
|4. Catching Freedom
|Flavien
|Prat
|8/1
|5. Catalytic
|Jose
|Ortiz
|37/1
|6. Just Steel
|Keith
|Asmussen
|30/1
|7. Honor Marie
|Ben
|Curtis
|14/1
|8. Just a Touch
|Florent
|Geroux
|13/1
|10. T O Password
|Kazushi
|Kimura
|56/1
|11. Forever Young
|Ryusei
|Sakai
|7/1
|12. Track Phantom
|Joel
|Rosario
|45/1
|13. West Saratoga
|Jesus
|Castanon
|30/1
|14. Endlessly
|Umberto
|Rispoli
|47/1
|15. Domestic Product
|Irad
|Ortiz
|Jr.
|31/1
|16. Grand Mo The First
|Emisael
|Jaramillo
|54/1
|17. Fierceness
|John
|Velazquez
|5/2
|18. Stronghold
|Antonio
|Fresu
|35/1
|19. Resilience
|Junior
|Alvarado
|26/1
|20. Society Man
|Lanfranco
|Dettori
|59/1
|21. Epic Ride
|Adam
|Beschizza
|53/1
|22. Mugatu
|Joseph
|Talamo
|72/1
Trainers (by post position): 1. Danny Gargan; 2. Chad Brown; 3. Kenneth McPeek; 4. Brad H. Cox; 5. Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.; 6. D.W. Lucas; 7. D. Whitworth Beckman; 8. Brad H. Cox; 10. Daisuke Takayanagi; 11. Yoshito Yahagi; 12. Steven M. Asmussen; 13. Larry W. Demeritte; 14. Michael W. McCarthy; 15. Chad Brown; 16. Victor Barboza, Jr.; 17. Todd A. Pletcher; 18. Philip Damato; 19. William I. Mott; 20. Danny Gargan; 21. John Ennis; 22. Jeff Engler.
Owners (by post position): 1. West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC, Two Eight Racing LLC and Pine Racing Stables; 2. Mrs. John Magnier, Michael B. Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Brook T. Smith and Peter Brant; 3. Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing LLC, Valley View Farm and Daniel Hamby III; 4. Albaugh Family Stables LLC; 5. Tami Bobo, Julie Davies and George G. Isaacs; 6. BC Stables LLC; 7. Ribble Farms LLC, Michael H. Eiserman, Earl I. Silver, Kenneth E. Fishbein and Dave Fishbein; 8. Qatar Racing, Resolute Racing and Marc Detampel; 10. Tomoya Ozasa; 11. Susumu Fujita; 12. L and N Racing LLC, Clark O. Brewster, Jerry Caroom and Breeze Easy LLC; 13. Harry L. Veruchi; 14. Amerman Racing LLC; 15. Klaravich Stables Inc. (Seth Klarman); 16. Granpollo Stable; 17. Repole Stable; 18. Eric “Rick” Waller and Sharon Waller; 19. Emily Bushnell and Ric Waldman; 20. West Paces Racing LLC, Danny Gargan and GMP Stables LLC; 21. Welch Racing LLC; 22. Average Joe Racing Stables Ltd. and Dan Wells.
Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT
