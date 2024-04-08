USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Arkansas (31) 27-3 775 1 2. Clemson 28-3 735 2 3. Texas A&M 28-4 716 3 4. Tennessee 26-6 656 4 5. Oregon State 26-4 655 5 6. Vanderbilt 25-7 609 6 7. Duke 24-8 580 10 8. Kentucky 27-4 503 16 9. Florida State 26-5 498 12 10. Virginia 25-7 490 11 11. East Carolina 23-7 440 13 12. North Carolina 26-6 432 7 13. Dallas Baptist 25-6 405 8 14. UC Irvine 24-4 397 17 15. Wake Forest 21-10 284 22 16. Virginia Tech 21-8 216 15 17. Alabama 22-10 192 14 18. Florida 17-14 187 9 19. Central Florida 21-8 186 NR 20. Coastal Carolina 22-9 166 21 21. Nebraska 22-7 142 23 22. Oregon 22-8 128 NR 23. Mississippi State 21-12 114 NR 24. Louisiana-Lafayette 24-8 109 NR 25. Oklahoma State 21-11 94 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 LSU (21-12); No. 19 South Carolina (22-10); No. 20 North Carolina State (18-11); No. 24 Georgia (24-8); No. 25 TCU (20-11).

Others receiving votes: South Carolina (22-10) 67; Indiana State (23-7) 59; LSU (21-12) 54; Georgia (24-8) 45; Texas Tech (24-9) 26; Creighton (24-5) 23; Northeastern (24-7) 14; TCU (20-11) 12; Campbell (22-9) 11; Lamar (25-6) 11; North Carolina State (18-11) 11; West Virginia (19-12) 8; St. John’s (22-5) 7; Kansas State (20-10) 4; Mississippi (18-15) 4; Oklahoma (17-14) 3; Southern Mississippi (20-12) 2; Louisiana Tech (25-9) 2; UC Santa Barbara (17-10) 2; Utah (21-9) 1.

