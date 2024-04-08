USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Arkansas (31)
|27-3
|775
|1
|2. Clemson
|28-3
|735
|2
|3. Texas A&M
|28-4
|716
|3
|4. Tennessee
|26-6
|656
|4
|5. Oregon State
|26-4
|655
|5
|6. Vanderbilt
|25-7
|609
|6
|7. Duke
|24-8
|580
|10
|8. Kentucky
|27-4
|503
|16
|9. Florida State
|26-5
|498
|12
|10. Virginia
|25-7
|490
|11
|11. East Carolina
|23-7
|440
|13
|12. North Carolina
|26-6
|432
|7
|13. Dallas Baptist
|25-6
|405
|8
|14. UC Irvine
|24-4
|397
|17
|15. Wake Forest
|21-10
|284
|22
|16. Virginia Tech
|21-8
|216
|15
|17. Alabama
|22-10
|192
|14
|18. Florida
|17-14
|187
|9
|19. Central Florida
|21-8
|186
|NR
|20. Coastal Carolina
|22-9
|166
|21
|21. Nebraska
|22-7
|142
|23
|22. Oregon
|22-8
|128
|NR
|23. Mississippi State
|21-12
|114
|NR
|24. Louisiana-Lafayette
|24-8
|109
|NR
|25. Oklahoma State
|21-11
|94
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 18 LSU (21-12); No. 19 South Carolina (22-10); No. 20 North Carolina State (18-11); No. 24 Georgia (24-8); No. 25 TCU (20-11).
Others receiving votes: South Carolina (22-10) 67; Indiana State (23-7) 59; LSU (21-12) 54; Georgia (24-8) 45; Texas Tech (24-9) 26; Creighton (24-5) 23; Northeastern (24-7) 14; TCU (20-11) 12; Campbell (22-9) 11; Lamar (25-6) 11; North Carolina State (18-11) 11; West Virginia (19-12) 8; St. John’s (22-5) 7; Kansas State (20-10) 4; Mississippi (18-15) 4; Oklahoma (17-14) 3; Southern Mississippi (20-12) 2; Louisiana Tech (25-9) 2; UC Santa Barbara (17-10) 2; Utah (21-9) 1.
