USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Arkansas (31)
|23-3
|775
|1
|2. Clemson
|24-3
|726
|3
|3. Texas A&M
|25-3
|711
|4
|4. Tennessee
|24-5
|659
|5
|5. Oregon State
|21-4
|619
|2
|6. Vanderbilt
|23-6
|588
|9
|7. North Carolina
|25-4
|540
|11
|8. Dallas Baptist
|23-4
|533
|10
|9. Florida
|16-11
|515
|6
|10. Duke
|20-8
|488
|13
|11. Virginia
|22-6
|417
|8
|12. Florida State
|22-4
|392
|17
|13. East Carolina
|20-6
|373
|16
|14. Alabama
|21-7
|359
|18
|15. Virginia Tech
|21-5
|355
|15
|16. Kentucky
|24-4
|319
|21
|17. UC Irvine
|22-3
|307
|19
|18. LSU
|20-9
|229
|7
|19. South Carolina
|21-7
|218
|14
|20. North Carolina State
|18-7
|167
|22
|21. Coastal Carolina
|20-7
|152
|20
|22. Wake Forest
|17-10
|151
|12
|23. Nebraska
|20-5
|88
|NR
|24. Georgia
|22-6
|82
|24
|25. TCU
|20-7
|61
|25
Dropped Out: No. 23 Mississippi State (19-10).
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (19-10) 52; Central Florida (18-7) 45; Indiana State (21-5) 36; Oregon (19-7) 22; Texas (17-11) 17; Texas Tech (19-9) 11; Oklahoma State (18-10) 10; Kansas State (18-8) 10; Campbell (19-8) 9; Lamar (22-5) 8; UC Santa Barbara (15-8) 6; Louisiana-Lafayette (20-8) 6; Creighton (20-4) 5; Northeastern (21-6) 5; Miami (Fla.) (15-12) 4; St. John’s (18-6-1) 3; Louisiana Tech (22-8) 2.
