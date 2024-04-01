USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Arkansas (31) 23-3 775 1 2. Clemson 24-3 726 3 3. Texas A&M 25-3 711 4 4. Tennessee 24-5 659 5 5. Oregon State 21-4 619 2 6. Vanderbilt 23-6 588 9 7. North Carolina 25-4 540 11 8. Dallas Baptist 23-4 533 10 9. Florida 16-11 515 6 10. Duke 20-8 488 13 11. Virginia 22-6 417 8 12. Florida State 22-4 392 17 13. East Carolina 20-6 373 16 14. Alabama 21-7 359 18 15. Virginia Tech 21-5 355 15 16. Kentucky 24-4 319 21 17. UC Irvine 22-3 307 19 18. LSU 20-9 229 7 19. South Carolina 21-7 218 14 20. North Carolina State 18-7 167 22 21. Coastal Carolina 20-7 152 20 22. Wake Forest 17-10 151 12 23. Nebraska 20-5 88 NR 24. Georgia 22-6 82 24 25. TCU 20-7 61 25

Dropped Out: No. 23 Mississippi State (19-10).

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (19-10) 52; Central Florida (18-7) 45; Indiana State (21-5) 36; Oregon (19-7) 22; Texas (17-11) 17; Texas Tech (19-9) 11; Oklahoma State (18-10) 10; Kansas State (18-8) 10; Campbell (19-8) 9; Lamar (22-5) 8; UC Santa Barbara (15-8) 6; Louisiana-Lafayette (20-8) 6; Creighton (20-4) 5; Northeastern (21-6) 5; Miami (Fla.) (15-12) 4; St. John’s (18-6-1) 3; Louisiana Tech (22-8) 2.

