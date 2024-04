UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 2 0 0 1.000 47 27 Memphis 1…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 2 0 0 1.000 47 27 Memphis 1 1 0 .500 37 32 Michigan 1 1 0 .500 31 36 Houston 0 2 0 .000 30 41

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA San Antonio 2 0 0 1.000 47 31 St. Louis 1 1 0 .500 43 42 DC 1 1 0 .500 35 45 Arlington 0 2 0 .000 38 54

Sunday, April 7

Birmingham 20, Michigan 13

DC 23, Houston 18

Wednesday, April 10

No games scheduled.

Saturday, April 13

DC at Arlington, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Houston at Michigan, 12 p.m.

St. Louis at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Memphis at St. Louis, 12:30 p.m.

DC at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Michigan at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

Arlington at Houston, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.