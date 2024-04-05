Tuchel demands a reaction from Bayern in Bundesliga ahead of Champions League clash with Arsenal

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has challenged his “hugely annoyed” squad to bounce back from last week’s…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has challenged his “hugely annoyed” squad to bounce back from last week’s “Klassiker” loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern will have to do it without five players, including Leroy Sané and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who will be out of Saturday’s game against Heidenheim and are doubtful for Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal game at Arsenal.

Tuchel — who is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season — last week conceded the Bundesliga title fight to Bayer Leverkusen after Bayern’s loss to Dortmund left the defending champion 13 points off the lead. Now reaching the Champions League final is the club’s priority, he said Friday.

“We all wanted it to be different and we are hugely annoyed, especially because of how last weekend went,” Tuchel said. “We need to show a reaction. … We need to get the basics back into our game, and quick.”

Bayern’s opponent Saturday is Heidenheim in what Tuchel called a “classic David vs. Goliath” game. Heidenheim is 11th with seven games remaining of its first Bundesliga season and all but assured of avoiding relegation, but is without a win in six league games.

Tuchel said Neuer, right back Noussair Mazraoui, midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic and forwards Sané and Kingsley Coman will all miss the Heidenheim game. He added that none of them are being rested for the Arsenal game and all have a “big question mark” for the Champions League.

Sané started against Dortmund last week but now has a groin issue, Tuchel said, while Coman — who has a muscle problem — and Mazraoui both came off the bench. Neuer hasn’t played since injuring his thigh on international duty with Germany two weeks ago. Pavlovic is “laid out” with an infection, Tuchel added.

