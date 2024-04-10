Sports on TV for Apr. 15 – 21

Adv13
Monday, Apr. 15
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Florida
MARATHON
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — The 2024 Boston Marathon: From Boston
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPNU — G-League Finals: Oklahoma City at Maine, Game 3 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Chelsea
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 WNBA Draft
_____
Tuesday, Apr. 16
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arkansas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at Alabama
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at Houston
NBA BASEKTBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBD
10 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs; TBD
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Florida
_____
Wednesday, Apr. 17
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arkansas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD
ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Tampa Bay
9:30 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Dallas
_____
Thursday, Apr. 18
AUTO RACING
11:25 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
3:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Fort Worth, Texas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Edmonton at Colorado
_____
Friday, Apr. 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
3:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
5:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
10:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Texas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at Notre Dame
7 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL: From Chicago
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBD
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane
_____
Saturday, Apr. 20
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series
4 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4:30 p.m.
USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship
2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Formula 1: The Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: From Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Texas
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: National Championship, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Virginia at Syracuse
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Second Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
1:10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD
6 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: TBD
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Luton Town
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Washington Spirit
UFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Memphis at St. Louis
7 p.m.
FOX — TBA
_____
Sunday, Apr. 21
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series
BOWLING
Noon
FOX — PBA: From Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee
ESPNU — Alabama at Arkansas
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: TBD
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: TBD
7 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBD
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Playoffs: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton
11:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Charlotte FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy
UFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Arlington at Houston
_____
