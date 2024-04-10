NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 9½ (217) at DETROIT at BOSTON 1½ (212½) New York Houston 6½ (226)…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 9½ (217) at DETROIT at BOSTON 1½ (212½) New York Houston 6½ (226) at UTAH at SACRAMENTO 1 (218½) New Orleans Golden State 13½ (222) at PORTLAND

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -120 Minnesota +102 Houston -134 at KANSAS CITY +114 at TEXAS -188 Oakland +158 Baltimore -120 at BOSTON +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -164 N.Y Mets +138 Milwaukee -126 at CINCINNATI +108 at PHILADELPHIA -156 Pittsburgh +132

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -137 Washington +114 at PITTSBURGH -144 Detroit +120 at TAMPA BAY -210 Ottawa +172 at FLORIDA -385 Columbus +300 at TORONTO -192 New Jersey +158 at N.Y RANGERS -225 Philadelphia +184 at N.Y ISLANDERS -220 Montreal +180 at DALLAS -142 Winnipeg +118 at SEATTLE -230 San Jose +188 at LOS ANGELES -192 Calgary +158

