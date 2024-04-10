NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 9½ (217) at DETROIT at BOSTON 1½ (212½) New York Houston 6½ (226)…
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Chicago
|9½
|(217)
|at DETROIT
|at BOSTON
|1½
|(212½)
|New York
|Houston
|6½
|(226)
|at UTAH
|at SACRAMENTO
|1
|(218½)
|New Orleans
|Golden State
|13½
|(222)
|at PORTLAND
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-120
|Minnesota
|+102
|Houston
|-134
|at KANSAS CITY
|+114
|at TEXAS
|-188
|Oakland
|+158
|Baltimore
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-164
|N.Y Mets
|+138
|Milwaukee
|-126
|at CINCINNATI
|+108
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-156
|Pittsburgh
|+132
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BUFFALO
|-137
|Washington
|+114
|at PITTSBURGH
|-144
|Detroit
|+120
|at TAMPA BAY
|-210
|Ottawa
|+172
|at FLORIDA
|-385
|Columbus
|+300
|at TORONTO
|-192
|New Jersey
|+158
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-225
|Philadelphia
|+184
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-220
|Montreal
|+180
|at DALLAS
|-142
|Winnipeg
|+118
|at SEATTLE
|-230
|San Jose
|+188
|at LOS ANGELES
|-192
|Calgary
|+158
