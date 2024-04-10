Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 10, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Chicago (217) at DETROIT
at BOSTON (212½) New York
Houston (226) at UTAH
at SACRAMENTO 1 (218½) New Orleans
Golden State 13½ (222) at PORTLAND

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -120 Minnesota +102
Houston -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
at TEXAS -188 Oakland +158
Baltimore -120 at BOSTON +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -164 N.Y Mets +138
Milwaukee -126 at CINCINNATI +108
at PHILADELPHIA -156 Pittsburgh +132

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BUFFALO -137 Washington +114
at PITTSBURGH -144 Detroit +120
at TAMPA BAY -210 Ottawa +172
at FLORIDA -385 Columbus +300
at TORONTO -192 New Jersey +158
at N.Y RANGERS -225 Philadelphia +184
at N.Y ISLANDERS -220 Montreal +180
at DALLAS -142 Winnipeg +118
at SEATTLE -230 San Jose +188
at LOS ANGELES -192 Calgary +158

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

