Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 9, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 17½ (209) Memphis
Dallas (218) at MIAMI
at ATLANTA 11 (217½) Charlotte
at BROOKLYN 10 (217½) Toronto
Orlando 2 (216½) at MILWAUKEE
at OKLAHOMA CITY 15½ (226) San Antonio
at DENVER (213½) Minnesota
Phoenix (227½) at LA CLIPPERS

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -112 at TORONTO -104
Tampa Bay -122 at LA ANGELS +104
at CLEVELAND -235 Chicago White Sox +194
Baltimore -110 at BOSTON -106
Houston -120 at KANSAS CITY +102
at TEXAS -188 Oakland +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -126 at ST. LOUIS +108
Arizona -180 at COLORADO +152
at SAN FRANCISCO -190 Washington +160
at CINCINNATI -136 Milwaukee +116
at SAN DIEGO -138 Chicago Cubs +118
at ATLANTA -156 N.Y Mets +133

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -180 at MINNESOTA +152
at N.Y YANKEES -205 Miami +172

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -235 Chicago +190
at EDMONTON -118 Vegas -102
at VANCOUVER -250 Arizona +202

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Sign up