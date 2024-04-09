NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 17½ (209) Memphis Dallas 4½ (218) at MIAMI at ATLANTA 11 (217½)…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|17½
|(209)
|Memphis
|Dallas
|4½
|(218)
|at MIAMI
|at ATLANTA
|11
|(217½)
|Charlotte
|at BROOKLYN
|10
|(217½)
|Toronto
|Orlando
|2
|(216½)
|at MILWAUKEE
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|15½
|(226)
|San Antonio
|at DENVER
|5½
|(213½)
|Minnesota
|Phoenix
|1½
|(227½)
|at LA CLIPPERS
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-112
|at TORONTO
|-104
|Tampa Bay
|-122
|at LA ANGELS
|+104
|at CLEVELAND
|-235
|Chicago White Sox
|+194
|Baltimore
|-110
|at BOSTON
|-106
|Houston
|-120
|at KANSAS CITY
|+102
|at TEXAS
|-188
|Oakland
|+158
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at ST. LOUIS
|+108
|Arizona
|-180
|at COLORADO
|+152
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-190
|Washington
|+160
|at CINCINNATI
|-136
|Milwaukee
|+116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-138
|Chicago Cubs
|+118
|at ATLANTA
|-156
|N.Y Mets
|+133
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-180
|at MINNESOTA
|+152
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-205
|Miami
|+172
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-235
|Chicago
|+190
|at EDMONTON
|-118
|Vegas
|-102
|at VANCOUVER
|-250
|Arizona
|+202
