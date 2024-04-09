NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 17½ (209) Memphis Dallas 4½ (218) at MIAMI at ATLANTA 11 (217½)…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 17½ (209) Memphis Dallas 4½ (218) at MIAMI at ATLANTA 11 (217½) Charlotte at BROOKLYN 10 (217½) Toronto Orlando 2 (216½) at MILWAUKEE at OKLAHOMA CITY 15½ (226) San Antonio at DENVER 5½ (213½) Minnesota Phoenix 1½ (227½) at LA CLIPPERS

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -112 at TORONTO -104 Tampa Bay -122 at LA ANGELS +104 at CLEVELAND -235 Chicago White Sox +194 Baltimore -110 at BOSTON -106 Houston -120 at KANSAS CITY +102 at TEXAS -188 Oakland +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -126 at ST. LOUIS +108 Arizona -180 at COLORADO +152 at SAN FRANCISCO -190 Washington +160 at CINCINNATI -136 Milwaukee +116 at SAN DIEGO -138 Chicago Cubs +118 at ATLANTA -156 N.Y Mets +133

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -180 at MINNESOTA +152 at N.Y YANKEES -205 Miami +172

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -235 Chicago +190 at EDMONTON -118 Vegas -102 at VANCOUVER -250 Arizona +202

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.