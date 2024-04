NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 13 (233½) at WASHINGTON at CHARLOTTE 2½ (213) Portland Indiana 7 (230½)…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 13 (233½) at WASHINGTON at CHARLOTTE 2½ (213) Portland Indiana 7 (230½) at BROOKLYN at BOSTON 8½ (229½) Oklahoma City at ATLANTA 13 (222) Detroit at NEW ORLEANS 4 (209) Orlando at MINNESOTA 15½ (215½) Toronto at MILWAUKEE 13½ (223) Memphis at PHOENIX 6 (224) Cleveland

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -158 Kansas City +134 at TAMPA BAY -126 Texas +108 Boston -148 at OAKLAND +126 at SEATTLE -120 Cleveland +102 at HOUSTON -144 Toronto +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -180 Cincinnati +152 at SAN DIEGO -144 St. Louis +122 Pittsburgh -154 at WASHINGTON +130 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Colorado OFF at LA DODGERS -240 San Francisco +198

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -116 at MILWAUKEE -102 LA Angels OFF at MIAMI OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Atlanta OFF N.Y Yankees -110 at ARIZONA -106 at N.Y METS -126 Detroit +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -138 Tampa Bay +115 at N.Y RANGERS -192 New Jersey +158 at DALLAS -122 Edmonton +102 at LOS ANGELES -182 Seattle +150 Vancouver -156 at ARIZONA +130

