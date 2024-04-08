Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 8, 2024, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 56 38 9 6 3 85 198 132
Peoria 56 37 14 1 4 79 192 139
Roanoke 56 33 15 7 1 74 207 164
Fayetteville 56 31 19 6 0 68 191 165
Huntsville 56 30 19 6 1 67 184 166
Quad City 56 32 23 1 0 65 193 176
Pensacola 56 25 27 2 2 54 170 178
Evansville 56 23 29 2 2 50 149 177
Macon 56 15 34 3 4 37 141 225
Knoxville 56 16 36 3 1 36 128 231

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Roanoke at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

