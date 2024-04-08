All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|56
|38
|9
|6
|3
|85
|198
|132
|Peoria
|56
|37
|14
|1
|4
|79
|192
|139
|Roanoke
|56
|33
|15
|7
|1
|74
|207
|164
|Fayetteville
|56
|31
|19
|6
|0
|68
|191
|165
|Huntsville
|56
|30
|19
|6
|1
|67
|184
|166
|Quad City
|56
|32
|23
|1
|0
|65
|193
|176
|Pensacola
|56
|25
|27
|2
|2
|54
|170
|178
|Evansville
|56
|23
|29
|2
|2
|50
|149
|177
|Macon
|56
|15
|34
|3
|4
|37
|141
|225
|Knoxville
|56
|16
|36
|3
|1
|36
|128
|231
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Roanoke at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.