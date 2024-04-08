All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 56 38 9 6 3 85 198 132…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 56 38 9 6 3 85 198 132 Peoria 56 37 14 1 4 79 192 139 Roanoke 56 33 15 7 1 74 207 164 Fayetteville 56 31 19 6 0 68 191 165 Huntsville 56 30 19 6 1 67 184 166 Quad City 56 32 23 1 0 65 193 176 Pensacola 56 25 27 2 2 54 170 178 Evansville 56 23 29 2 2 50 149 177 Macon 56 15 34 3 4 37 141 225 Knoxville 56 16 36 3 1 36 128 231

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Roanoke at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

