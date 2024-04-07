All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 56 38 9 6 3 85 198 132…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 56 38 9 6 3 85 198 132 Peoria 56 37 14 1 4 79 192 139 Roanoke 56 33 15 7 1 74 207 164 Fayetteville 56 31 19 6 0 68 191 165 Huntsville 56 30 19 6 1 67 184 166 Quad City 56 32 23 1 0 65 193 176 Pensacola 56 25 27 2 2 54 170 178 Evansville 56 23 29 2 2 50 149 177 Macon 56 15 34 3 4 37 141 225 Knoxville 56 16 36 3 1 36 128 231

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 2

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 0

Birmingham 5, Evansville 3

Huntsville 10, Macon 1

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 0

Roanoke 7, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 6, Macon 1

Birmingham 3, Evansville 2

Peoria 2, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

