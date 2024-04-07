All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|56
|38
|9
|6
|3
|85
|198
|132
|Peoria
|56
|37
|14
|1
|4
|79
|192
|139
|Roanoke
|56
|33
|15
|7
|1
|74
|207
|164
|Fayetteville
|56
|31
|19
|6
|0
|68
|191
|165
|Huntsville
|56
|30
|19
|6
|1
|67
|184
|166
|Quad City
|56
|32
|23
|1
|0
|65
|193
|176
|Pensacola
|56
|25
|27
|2
|2
|54
|170
|178
|Evansville
|56
|23
|29
|2
|2
|50
|149
|177
|Macon
|56
|15
|34
|3
|4
|37
|141
|225
|Knoxville
|56
|16
|36
|3
|1
|36
|128
|231
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 2
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 0
Birmingham 5, Evansville 3
Huntsville 10, Macon 1
Quad City 4, Peoria 3
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 0
Roanoke 7, Knoxville 2
Huntsville 6, Macon 1
Birmingham 3, Evansville 2
Peoria 2, Quad City 1
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
