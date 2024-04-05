All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|55
|37
|9
|6
|3
|83
|195
|130
|Peoria
|55
|36
|14
|1
|4
|77
|190
|138
|Roanoke
|55
|32
|15
|7
|1
|72
|200
|162
|Fayetteville
|55
|30
|19
|6
|0
|66
|187
|165
|Quad City
|55
|32
|22
|1
|0
|65
|192
|174
|Huntsville
|55
|29
|19
|6
|1
|65
|178
|165
|Pensacola
|55
|25
|26
|2
|2
|54
|170
|174
|Evansville
|55
|23
|29
|2
|1
|49
|147
|174
|Macon
|55
|15
|33
|3
|4
|37
|140
|219
|Knoxville
|55
|16
|35
|3
|1
|36
|126
|224
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 2
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 0
Birmingham 5, Evansville 3
Huntsville 10, Macon 1
Quad City 4, Peoria 3
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
