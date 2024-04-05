All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 55 37 9 6 3 83 195 130…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 55 37 9 6 3 83 195 130 Peoria 55 36 14 1 4 77 190 138 Roanoke 55 32 15 7 1 72 200 162 Fayetteville 55 30 19 6 0 66 187 165 Quad City 55 32 22 1 0 65 192 174 Huntsville 55 29 19 6 1 65 178 165 Pensacola 55 25 26 2 2 54 170 174 Evansville 55 23 29 2 1 49 147 174 Macon 55 15 33 3 4 37 140 219 Knoxville 55 16 35 3 1 36 126 224

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 2

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 0

Birmingham 5, Evansville 3

Huntsville 10, Macon 1

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.