SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 1, 2024, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 54 36 9 6 3 81 190 127
Peoria 54 36 13 1 4 77 187 134
Roanoke 54 31 15 7 1 70 197 162
Fayetteville 54 29 19 6 0 64 182 163
Quad City 54 31 22 1 0 63 188 171
Huntsville 54 28 19 6 1 63 168 164
Pensacola 54 25 25 2 2 54 168 169
Evansville 54 23 28 2 1 49 144 169
Macon 54 15 32 3 4 37 139 209
Knoxville 54 16 34 3 1 36 126 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Macon 4, Pensacola 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

