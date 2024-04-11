Live Radio
Rain forces postponement of Twins-Tigers game. They’ll play a doubleheader on Saturday

The Associated Press

April 11, 2024, 10:36 AM

DETROIT (AP) — The scheduled Thursday game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers has been rained out and will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader.

The doubleheader will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The second game will start about 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opening game.

The opener of this four-game series will take place Friday night.

___

