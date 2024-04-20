Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EDT
|x-clinched playoff position
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Toronto
|21
|10
|7
|4
|0
|38
|54
|45
|Montreal
|21
|8
|5
|3
|5
|35
|50
|51
|Minnesota
|21
|8
|6
|4
|3
|35
|50
|43
|Ottawa
|20
|8
|6
|0
|6
|30
|54
|50
|Boston
|21
|6
|9
|4
|2
|28
|42
|50
|New York
|20
|3
|10
|4
|3
|20
|40
|51
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Thursday, April 18
Boston 2, Toronto 1
Montreal 4, Minnesota 3
|Saturday, April 20
Toronto 3, Montreal 2, OT
Boston 2, New York 1
Ottawa 4, Minnesota 0
|Wednesday, April 24
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New York, at Montreal, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, April 27
Montreal at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.