Premier League club Brighton posts profit of $154 million

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton posted an after-tax profit of 122.8 million pounds ($154.4 million) for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

That figure represented a jump from 24.1 million pounds ($30.3 million) in profit the previous year after sales of star players like Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella and compensation for former manager Graham Potter, who was hired by Chelsea in September 2022.

Brighton said its accounts did not include further big sales like Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez because their transfers to Chelsea were completed after the reporting period.

Caicedo’s move was worth up to $146 million and Sanchez reportedly cost $32 million.

Brighton’s figures were also boosted after it secured its highest Premier League finish — sixth — and advanced to the semifinals of the FA Cup.

“We now have a very solid platform to continue to make significant progress on the pitch, by investing in our squad,” Brighton deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said.

Brighton said its turnover was a club high of 204.5 million pounds ($257 million).

