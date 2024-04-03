Oakland Athletics reliever Trevor Gott to miss 2024 season after Tommy John surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland right-hander Trevor Gott had Tommy surgery and will miss the season. The Athletics said Gott…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland right-hander Trevor Gott had Tommy surgery and will miss the season.

The Athletics said Gott was operated on Wednesday by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas.

Gott, 31, agreed in December to a $1.5 million contract and was expected to be part of the back end of the bullpen. He allowed eight runs over three innings in four spring training appearances, the last on March 16.

Gott is 16-15 with a 4.65 ERA in 255 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels (2015), Washington (2016-18), San Francisco (2019-20), Milwaukee (2022), Seattle (2023) and the New York Mets.

